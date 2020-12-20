Rappelle-moi de ne pas oublier nos territoires rêvés

La photographe, vidéaste, plasticienne et dessinatrice Michèle Magema analyse sa pratique artistique, marquée par l’exil et l’appartenance à des territoires multiples. La métamorphose, le Tout-Monde, l’état de postcolonie, la monstration du corps féminin : autant de motifs de son travail artistique. Oyé Oyé est une installation mêlant images de défilés du temps de Mobutu et reconstitution par l’artiste des codes gestuels imposés aux écoliers sous la dictature. Under The Landscape reproduit et interroge les frontières politiques du Congo. Evolve revient sur la catégorie coloniale d’« évolué ». Rappelle-moi de ne pas oublier nos territoires rêvés interroge le « retour au pays natal » de l’artiste, après plus de trente ans d’absence. Michèle Magema définit son travail comme une création de fiction, une exploration des relations entre le Congo, la France et la Belgique, une étude des effets politiques du monde globalisé sur les individus.



Remind Me Not to Forget Our Dreamed Territories

Photographer, video artist, visual artist and cartoonist Michèle Magema analyzes her artistic practice, marked by exile and belonging to multiple territories. Metamorphosis, the All-World, the state of postcolony, the monstration of the female body: these are the motifs of her artistic work. Oyé Oyé is an installation mixing images of Mobutu’s parades and reconstitution by the artist of the gestural codes imposed on schoolchildren under the dictatorship. Under The Landscape reproduces and questions the political borders of the Congo. Evolve returns to the colonial category of “the evolved”. Remind me not to forget our dreamed territories questions the artist’s “return to the native country” after more than thirty years of absence. Michèle Magema defines her work as a creation of fiction, an exploration of the relations between the Congo, France and Belgium, a study of the political consequences of the globalized world on individuals.