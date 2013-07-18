Rythmanalyse des relations énergie-société-climat

Partant de la rythmanalyse de Lefebvre, j’examine l’énergétique et la constitution spatio-temporelle du rythme et la manière dont cela met en évidence l’enchevêtrement polyrythmique des flux d’énergie dans la vie quotidienne, ainsi que la relation entre la techno-énergie « artificielle » des systèmes énergétiques et les échanges énergétiques « naturels » des mouvements planétaires, des systèmes écologiques et du fonctionnement des organismes (y compris humains). Je développe une compréhension thermodynamique et matérialiste de l’énergie et du rythme, afin de présenter un certain nombre de propositions et d’explorer les implications pour la poursuite de stratégies de transformation à faible intensité de carbone à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur des systèmes d’énergie.



Rythmanalysis of energy-societey-climate relationships

Drawing inspiration from Lefebvre’s rhythmanalysis, I consider the energetic as well as the spatiotemporal constitution of rhythm and how this brings into view the polyrhythmic interweaving of energy flows in everyday life, as well as the relationship between the “artificial” techno-energy of energy systems and the “natural” energetic exchanges of planetary movements, ecological systems and organisms (including humans). I follow a thermodynamic, materialist understanding of the energy and of rhythm, in order to outline a number of propositions about energy-rhythm relations and co-dependencies, and in order to explore implications that follow for pursuing strategies of low carbon transformation within and outside of energy systems.

