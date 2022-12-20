Mémoire simulée et cerveau câblé

L’émergence d’un précariat surordonné

En parallèle avec le dossier d’œuvres que Warren Neidich a préparé pour la rubrique Icônes, cet article pose les bases théoriques d’analyses conceptuelles et d’expérimentations politiques faisant du « cerveau sans organes » un principe de résistance aux dangers posés par le « cerveau câblé ». La multiplication d’interfaces promettant d’assurer une communication directe entre nos systèmes nerveux et nos appareils de computation est ici envisagée à travers la mutation du cognitariat du capitalisme cognitif en un « précariat surordonné » du capitalisme neuronal, c’est-à-dire d’une force de travail disponible 24/7 dont les capacités cognitives, affectives, mémorielles et imaginatives seraient techniquement modulables selon les besoins de l’appareil productif.



Simulated Memory and the Wired Brain

The Emergence of a Superordinate Precariat

In parallel with the dossier of artistic works Warren Neidich has prepared for the Icons section, this article lays down the theoretical foundations for conceptual analyses and political experiments making the “brain without organs” a principle of resistance against the dangers posed by the “wired brain”. The multiplication of interfaces promising to ensure a direct communication between our nervous systems and our computational devices is envisaged here through the mutation of the cognitariat of cognitive capitalism into the “superordinate precariat” of neural capitalism, i.e., a labor force whose cognitive, affective, memorial and imaginative capacities would be technically modulable according to the needs of the productive apparatus.