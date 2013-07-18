L’oppression des communautés autochtones hindoues au Pakistan

Le projet d’extraction de charbon de Thar

Le mégaprojet de centrale au charbon Thar (Thar Coal Mega Power Project) est l’un des plus ambitieux du Pakistan. Il affectera directement les communautés du désert de Thar sur une superficie d’environ neuf mille kilomètres carrés. Plus de deux cent cinquante villages seront évacués pour assurer son succès économique. Le projet a d’ores et déjà provoqué des migrations, des spéculations sur le sol, l’usurpation de pâturages communs et le rejet des communautés. Les conflits dans la région revêtent deux faces. D’abord, on constate des conflits entre les communautés autochtones, l’État et les fonctionnaires de la Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC). Ensuite, les problèmes intracommunautaires se sont transformés en conflits religieux entre musulmans et hindous, bien que les causes sous-jacentes soient environnementales. Cet article fournit une description critique des conflits, de l’usurpation de la terre, des processus de spéculation et d’accumulation dans la zone du projet.



The oppression of indigenous communities in Pakistan

The Thar coal

mining project

The Thar Coal Mega Power Project is one of the most ambitious projects in Pakistan. It will directly affect the communities of the Thar Desert over an area of ​​about nine thousand square kilometers. More than two hundred and fifty villages will be evacuated to ensure its economic success. The project has already caused migration, speculation on the ground, usurpation of common pastures and rejection of communities. Conflicts in the region take two sides. First, there are conflicts between indigenous communities, the state, and officials of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC). Second, intra-community problems have turned into religious conflicts between Muslims and Hindus, although the underlying causes are environmental. This article provides a critical description of conflicts, land spoofing, speculation and accumulation processes in the project area.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN