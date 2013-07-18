Sri Lanka : Conflits socio-environnementaux et projets de développement

Cet article analyse les situations d’injustice environnementale au Sri Lanka, en comparant vingt-six conflits socio-environnementaux identifiés dans l’Atlas mondial de la justice environnementale. Ils sont été compilés par l’auteur, en collaboration avec des activistes du Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ) du Sri Lanka. En nous appuyant sur différentes sources (rapports d’ONG, journaux, blogs, sources gouvernementales, déclarations commerciales et articles universitaires), et en privilégiant une approche d’écologie politique, nous analysons quelles sont les activités économiques qui génèrent des affrontements, quels acteurs y participent et de quelle manière les différents groupes se sont mobilisés contre des projets d’investissement.



Sri Lanka. Socio-environmental conflicts and development projects

This article analyzes situations of environmental injustice in Sri Lanka, comparing twenty-six socio-environmental conflicts identified in the Global Atlas of Environmental Justice. They have been compiled by the author, in collaboration with activists from Sri Lanka’s Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ). By nudging different sources (NGO reports, newspapers, blogs, government sources, commercial statements, academic articles), and focusing on an approach of political ecology, we analyze what are the economic activities that generate confrontations, which actors participate, and how different groups have mobilized against investment projects.

Disponible sur le site de notre partenaire CAIRN