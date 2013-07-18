Compétition symbolique entre espèces

Animaux / Humains / IA

Comprendre le traitement médiatique, les discours de rêve ou de cauchemar qui accompagnent l’intelligence artificielle, suppose une analyse au prisme de la « triade animalité, humanité, machinité », à même de mettre à jour les projections ontologiques humaines à l’endroit des IA et de ce qui fait souvent figure de contraire dans notre imaginaire : les animaux. Le robot comme figure imaginaire y est un vecteur de dévoilement de l’implicite. Les fantasmes et craintes suscitées par les IA, si élevés et subtils puissent-ils paraître d’un point de vue de bipèdes supérieurs, ne sont peut-être « que » de malines réactions animales face à ce qu’on imagine être un prédateur. Il s’agit simplement d’identifier la menace, or bien souvent elle est humaine. Les humains ne sont-ils pas les meilleurs prédateurs pour eux-mêmes ? Et pour sortir de la métaphore de l’annihilation des humains par les robots, ne se comportent-ils pas envers les animaux de la même façon que ce qu’ils craignent et condamnent dans leur fantasme d’une machine aveugle, sans capacité de réflexion, d’éthique ou de sentiments ?



Symbolic competition between species

Animals / Humans / AI

Understanding the media treatment, the dream or nightmare speeches that accompany artificial intelligence, presupposes an analysis through the prism of the “triad animality, humanity, machinity”, capable of updating the human ontological projections towards the AI and what is often the opposite in our imagination: animals. The robot as an imaginary figure is a vector for the unveiling of the implicit. The AIs ​​fantasies and fears, however lofty and subtle they may seem from a superior bipedal point of view, are perhaps “only” clever animal reactions to what we imagine to be a predator. It’s just a matter of identifying the threat, but very often it’s human. Aren’t humans the best predators for themselves? And to get out of the metaphor of the annihilation of humans by robots, do they not behave towards animals in the same way as what they fear and condemn in their fantasy of a blind machine, without capacity for reflection, ethics or feelings?

