Figures du « retour à la terre »

Entre projet professionnel, projet de vie et engagement politique

L’article analyse le renouveau des cadres culturels, politiques et économiques des imaginaires des aspirants à l’installation en agriculture. Il centre son propos sur des figures particulières : les candidats voulant faire de l’agriculture un projet professionnel, en rupture avec les motivations utopiques du retour à la terre des années 1970. Ces projets sont pris en étau entre plusieurs idéaux : réalisation de soi, portage d’une entreprise agricole alternative pour changer la société, transformation des méthodes culturales vers l’agro écologie, autosuffisance alimentaire et énergétique. L’archétype en est l’exploitation de petite taille, performante sur les plans environnemental, social et économique. Ils intègrent les injonctions à la viabilité économique des organisations et associations professionnelles auprès desquelles ils sollicitent un soutien. Mais, de leur côté, ces structures d’aide à l’installation peinent à appréhender leurs besoins et à les soutenir dans un contexte pourtant crucial de baisse vertigineuse du nombre d’agriculteurs.



“Back to the Land” Figures

Professional Project, Life Project, Political Commitment

This article analyses the renewal of the cultural, political and economic frameworks of the imaginary worlds of aspiring farmers. It focuses on a particular group of people: those who want to make farming their career, breaking with the back-to-the-land approach of the 1970s. These projects are caught between several ideals: self-fulfilment, running an alternative farming business to change society, transforming farming methods towards agro-ecology, food and energy self-sufficiency. The archetype is the small-scale farm, which performs well in environmental, social and economic terms. They take on board the demands for economic viability made by the professional organisations and associations from which they seek support. But, for their part, the structures that help farmers set up struggle to understand their needs and to support them at a time when the number of farmers is plummeting.