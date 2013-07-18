L’effondrement des grandes infrastructures : une opportunité ?

L’effondrement
des grandes infrastructures : une  opportunité ?
L’immense parc des infrastructures en ruine, obsolescentes ou en passe de le devenir, représente un enjeu de transformation sans précédent. À la fois marqueurs idéologiques d’une modernité prométhéenne et symboles d’un service public en déliquescence, la crise écologique, technique et politique des grandes infrastructures notamment énergétique, interrogent notre capacité à transformer nos modèles sociétaux.

The collapse of large infrastructures: an  opportunity?
The vast set of infrastructures in ruins, obsolete or on their way to obsolescence, represents an unprecedented transformation challenge. Both ideological markers of a Promethean modernity and symbols of a failing public service, the ecological, technical and political crisis of our major infrastructures, and in particular those of energy production, question our ability to transform our societal models.

Fanny Lopez

Historienne de l’architecture, maîtresse de conférences à l’École d’architecture de la ville et des territoires à Marne-la-Vallée (Eav&t) et chercheuse au Laboratoire infrastructure architecture territoire (LIAT) à l’École nationale supérieure d’architecture Paris-Malaquais. Ses activités de recherche et d’enseignement portent l’impact spatial, territorial et environnemental des infrastructures énergétiques et numériques. Elle a écrit plusieurs ouvrages : Le rêve d’une déconnexion. De la maison autonome à la cité auto-énergétique (2014) ; L’ordre électrique, infrastructures énergétiques et territoires (2019) et en collectif Les territoires de l’autonomie énergétiques (2019).