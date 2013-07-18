L’effondrement

des grandes infrastructures : une opportunité ?

L’immense parc des infrastructures en ruine, obsolescentes ou en passe de le devenir, représente un enjeu de transformation sans précédent. À la fois marqueurs idéologiques d’une modernité prométhéenne et symboles d’un service public en déliquescence, la crise écologique, technique et politique des grandes infrastructures notamment énergétique, interrogent notre capacité à transformer nos modèles sociétaux.

The collapse of large infrastructures: an opportunity?

The vast set of infrastructures in ruins, obsolete or on their way to obsolescence, represents an unprecedented transformation challenge. Both ideological markers of a Promethean modernity and symbols of a failing public service, the ecological, technical and political crisis of our major infrastructures, and in particular those of energy production, question our ability to transform our societal models.