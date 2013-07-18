Transformations énergétiques sous contrainte écologique forte

L’idée d’une « transition » énergétique, processus pilotable dans un monde relativement stable et anticipable, semble arriver à son terme. Même le GIEC en appelle désormais à des « transformations » énergétiques rapides et radicales. Toutefois, malgré la prise de conscience de l’urgence climatique et de la perte dramatique de biodiversité, qui s’actualise notamment dans une série de manifestations et de luttes, la question du climat est trop rarement articulée à la question de l’énergie. Dans cette Majeure, nous explorons ce que pourraient vouloir dire ces transformations énergétiques et partons à la recherche des bonnes échelles pour agir et des récits pertinents pour inspirer les collectifs.

Energy transformations under strong ecological constraint

The idea of an energy “transition”, a process that can be controlled in a relatively stable and predictable world, seems to be coming to an end. Even the IPCC now calls for fast and radical energy “transformations”. However, despite the awareness of the climatic urgency and the dramatic loss of biodiversity, which is actualized in particular in a series of demonstrations and struggles, the climate issue is too rarely linked to the issue of energy. In this Majeure, we explore what these energetic transformations could mean, as we look for the right scales to take action and narratives that are relevant to inspiring collectives.

Gordon Walker