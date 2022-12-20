89. Multitudes 89. Hiver 2022
Majeure 89. Contre-enquêtes en open source

Un âge de nouvelles enquêtes ?

Un âge de nouvelles enquêtes ?
Vivons-nous dans un âge de nouvelles enquêtes ? Mieux, de nouvelles contre-enquêtes ? Des collectifs composites d’investigation s’emparent de l’information foisonnante que les nouveaux médias – entre réseaux sociaux, leaks et plateformes – mettent en circulation pour contrer les représentations assénées d’en haut…

An Age of New Investigations?
Are we living in an age of new investigations? Or rather, of new counter-investigations? Composite investigative collectives are seizing on the abundant information that the new media—between social networks, leaks and platforms—put into circulation to counter the representations imposed from above…

Allan Deneuville

Docteur en études littéraires et ATER en sciences de l’information et de la communication à l’Université de Lorraine. Ses travaux de recherche portent sur la circulation des textes et des images à partir et sur les réseaux socionumériques. Il est le co-fondateur du groupe de recherche et de création Après les réseaux sociaux (http://after-social-networks.com)

Gala Hernández López

Cinéaste et chercheure. Elle prépare une thèse de recherche-création sur la capture d’écran à l’Université Paris 8. Elle est actuellement ATER en études visuelles et arts numériques à l’Université Gustave Eiffel et chercheure invitée à la Filmuniversität Babelsberg grâce à une bourse DAAD. Son film La mécanique des fluides, sur la communauté incel et les applications de rencontres, a été présenté à DOK Leipzig, au FIFIB et à la SEMINCI. Son travail combine la recherche interdisciplinaire avec la production d’essais expérimentaux sur les processus d’individuation masculine produits spécifiquement par le capitalisme numérique. Elle est la co-fondatrice du groupe de recherche et de création Après les réseaux sociaux (http://after-social-networks.com)

Jacopo Rasmi

N’est pas arrivé à arrêter d’étudier depuis une trentaine d’années. En étudiant, il enseigne (à l’Université Jean Monnet), il écrit seul (Le hors-champ est dedans. Michelangelo Frammartino, écologie, cinéma, 2021) mais aussi en compagnie (Générations collapsonautes, 2020, avec Yves Citton), il lui arrive de programmer des séances de cinéma et n’oublie pas de se nourrir de l’intelligence collective des rédactions comme celles de Multitudes ou La revue Documentaire.

