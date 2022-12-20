Un âge de nouvelles enquêtes ?
Vivons-nous dans un âge de nouvelles enquêtes ? Mieux, de nouvelles contre-enquêtes ? Des collectifs composites d’investigation s’emparent de l’information foisonnante que les nouveaux médias – entre réseaux sociaux, leaks et plateformes – mettent en circulation pour contrer les représentations assénées d’en haut…
An Age of New Investigations?
Are we living in an age of new investigations? Or rather, of new counter-investigations? Composite investigative collectives are seizing on the abundant information that the new media—between social networks, leaks and platforms—put into circulation to counter the representations imposed from above…
