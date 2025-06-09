Face à Trump, les BRICS+ garants de l’ordre international ?

La réélection de Trump confirme le retrait assumé des États-Unis de l’ordre multilatéral et marque une rupture qui affaiblit les alliances traditionnelles des Nords. L’Europe, quant à elle, se trouve à un tournant, tiraillée de l’intérieur entre des visions opposées de son avenir géopolitique. Parallèlement, les BRICS+ incarnent des aspirations nouvelles à un rééquilibrage mondial, portées par des puissances des Suds, mais traversées de tensions et d’ambiguïtés. Face à cette reconfiguration, ni l’unité des BRICS+, ni le leadership des Nord ne sont assurés. Entre fragmentation des normes, retour des logiques de puissance et instrumentalisation du discours décolonial, une nouvelle géopolitique de l’instabilité se dessine.



Facing Trump, Will the BRICS+ Ensure Global Rebalancing?

Trump’s re-election confirms the United States’ assertive withdrawal from the multilateral order and marks a break that weakens the traditional alliances of the Northern-Western countries. Europe, for its part, finds itself at a turning point, torn from within between opposing visions of its geopolitical future. At the same time, the BRICS+ embody new aspirations for global rebalancing, driven by powers from the South and the East, but fraught with tensions and ambiguities. Faced with this reconfiguration, neither the unity of the BRICS+ nor the leadership of the North is assured. Between the fragmentation of norms, the return of power logics and the instrumentalization of decolonial discourse, a new geopolitics of instability is taking shape.