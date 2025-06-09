99. Multitudes 99. Eté 2025
Majeure 99. Dettes et bifurcations écologiques

Face à Trump, les BRICS+ garants de l’ordre international ?

et

Partagez —> /

Face à Trump, les BRICS+ garants de l’ordre international ?
La réélection de Trump confirme le retrait assumé des États-Unis de l’ordre multilatéral et marque une rupture qui affaiblit les alliances traditionnelles des Nords. L’Europe, quant à elle, se trouve à un tournant, tiraillée de l’intérieur entre des visions opposées de son avenir géopolitique. Parallèlement, les BRICS+ incarnent des aspirations nouvelles à un rééquilibrage mondial, portées par des puissances des Suds, mais traversées de tensions et d’ambiguïtés. Face à cette reconfiguration, ni l’unité des BRICS+, ni le leadership des Nord ne sont assurés. Entre fragmentation des normes, retour des logiques de puissance et instrumentalisation du discours décolonial, une nouvelle géopolitique de l’instabilité se dessine.

Facing Trump, Will the BRICS+ Ensure Global Rebalancing?
Trump’s re-election confirms the United States’ assertive withdrawal from the multilateral order and marks a break that weakens the traditional alliances of the Northern-Western countries. Europe, for its part, finds itself at a turning point, torn from within between opposing visions of its geopolitical future. At the same time, the BRICS+ embody new aspirations for global rebalancing, driven by powers from the South and the East, but fraught with tensions and ambiguities. Faced with this reconfiguration, neither the unity of the BRICS+ nor the leadership of the North is assured. Between the fragmentation of norms, the return of power logics and the instrumentalization of decolonial discourse, a new geopolitics of instability is taking shape.

Allan Deneuville

Maître de conférences à l’université Bordeaux-Montaigne, il est le co-fondateur du groupe de recherche et de création Après les réseaux sociaux (http://after-social-networks.com) et responsable du pôle recherche de l’association d’investigations en sources ouvertes Open Facto (https://openfacto.fr). Il est également vice-président relations internationales de la Société Française des Sciences de l’Information et de la Communication.

Martial Manet

Assistant Professor en droit public à l’Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique de Rabat et chercheur associé à l’IREDIES (Institut de recherche en droit international et européen de la Sorbonne), il mène des recherches en droit international public, en théorie du droit et en philosophie du droit et s’intéresse en particulier à la protection des droits humains ainsi qu’aux relations entre le « Sud global » et le droit international.

Sur le même sujet

Articles les plus consultés