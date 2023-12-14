L’Europe ou rien

L’invasion de l’Ukraine est la tentative de la Russie de fermer militairement sous un talon de fer le processus politique qui a commencé avec la chute du mur de Berlin et le rapprochement progressif de l’Est vers l’Ouest, après la longue « césure » de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle. Le destin de l’Europe se joue donc en Ukraine. Il n’est donc ni fortuit ni étrange que ceux qui n’ont jamais cru à un processus de construction et de refondation de l’Europe aient pris parti, tant à droite que dans la gauche radicale contre l’Ukraine. L’Ukraine est un « prétexte », tout comme elle l’est pour Poutine – la grande cible, c’est l’Europe. La question politique posée par la guerre en Ukraine est celle de l’Europe. Une Europe qui est aujourd’hui faible, fragile, indécise. Seule la montée en puissance de nouveaux mouvements de justice sociale peut prendre en charge la construction d’un espace européen. Tel est le « défi politique » que pose la guerre en Ukraine – la « troisième voie » entre la guerre et la paix. Transformer la guerre en acte fondateur de la Fédération européenne.



Europe or Nothing

The invasion of Ukraine is Russia’s attempt to close militarily under an iron heel that political process that began with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the gradual rapprochement of the East towards the West, after the long “caesura” of the second half of the 20th century. The destinies of Europe, therefore, are being played out in Ukraine. Thus, it is neither accidental nor bizarre that those who have never believed in a process of European construction and re-foundation have taken sides, in both the right and the radical left, increasingly openly against Ukraine. Ukraine is a “pretext”, just as it is for Putin − the big target is Europe. Possible Europe. The political question posed by the war in Ukraine is Europe. A Europe that today is weak, fragile, indecisive. Only the growth of new social justice movements can take over the construction of a European space. This is the “political challenge” that the war in Ukraine poses − the “third way” between war and peace. Transform the war into the founding act of the European Federation.