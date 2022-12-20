Enquêter sur les violences policières en France

L’agence d’expertise indépendante INDEX, constituée d’architectes, d’artistes et de chercheurs, enquête sur les violences d’État en France et depuis la France. Dans cet entretien, iels expliquent comment iels réinvestissent politiquement la notion d’expertise dans les enquêtes policières, racontent leurs liens avec le collectif Forensic Architecture, explicitent ce qu’iels entendent par « vérité » dans les enquêtes en sources ouvertes et ce qu’iels mettent en place pour permettre une plus grande dissémination des outils de l’OSINT.



Investigating Police Violence in France

The independent associative consultancy INDEX, made up of architects, artists and researchers, investigates State violence in and from France. In this interview, they explain how they politically reinvest the notion of expertise in police investigations, tell us about their links with the Forensic Architecture collective, explain what they mean by “truth” in open source investigations, and what they are doing to allow a greater dissemination of OSINT tools.