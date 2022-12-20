89. Multitudes 89. Hiver 2022
Majeure 89. Contre-enquêtes en open source

Enquêter sur les violences policières en France

L’agence d’expertise indépendante INDEX, constituée d’architectes, d’artistes et de chercheurs, enquête sur les violences d’État en France et depuis la France. Dans cet entretien, iels expliquent comment iels réinvestissent politiquement la notion d’expertise dans les enquêtes policières, racontent leurs liens avec le collectif Forensic Architecture, explicitent ce qu’iels entendent par « vérité » dans les enquêtes en sources ouvertes et ce qu’iels mettent en place pour permettre une plus grande dissémination des outils de l’OSINT.

Investigating Police Violence in France
The independent associative consultancy INDEX, made up of architects, artists and researchers, investigates State violence in and from France. In this interview, they explain how they politically reinvest the notion of expertise in police investigations, tell us about their links with the Forensic Architecture collective, explain what they mean by “truth” in open source investigations, and what they are doing to allow a greater dissemination of OSINT tools.

INDEX

Collectif d’architectes, d’artistes et de chercheurs fondé en 2021, qui enquête sur les violences d’État en France et depuis la France. S’appuyant sur les méthodes de Forensic Architecture, auquel ils sont affiliés, ils développent des enquêtes à partir de reconstitutions spatio-temporelles en trois dimensions, écrivent des rapports s’appuyant sur les indices disponibles, créent des vidéos synthétiques qu’ils diffusent ensuite dans les médias ou dans les tribunaux (www.index.ngo)

Allan Deneuville

Docteur en études littéraires et ATER en sciences de l’information et de la communication à l’Université de Lorraine. Ses travaux de recherche portent sur la circulation des textes et des images à partir et sur les réseaux socionumériques. Il est le co-fondateur du groupe de recherche et de création Après les réseaux sociaux (http://after-social-networks.com)

Gala Hernández López

Cinéaste et chercheure. Elle prépare une thèse de recherche-création sur la capture d’écran à l’Université Paris 8. Elle est actuellement ATER en études visuelles et arts numériques à l’Université Gustave Eiffel et chercheure invitée à la Filmuniversität Babelsberg grâce à une bourse DAAD. Son film La mécanique des fluides, sur la communauté incel et les applications de rencontres, a été présenté à DOK Leipzig, au FIFIB et à la SEMINCI. Son travail combine la recherche interdisciplinaire avec la production d’essais expérimentaux sur les processus d’individuation masculine produits spécifiquement par le capitalisme numérique. Elle est la co-fondatrice du groupe de recherche et de création Après les réseaux sociaux (http://after-social-networks.com)

