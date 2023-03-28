Pour une TVA image

Comment taxer la publicité qui taxe notre attention ?

Cet article dénonce la quasi-absence actuelle de taxation digne de ce nom sur la publicité, alors que le marché publicitaire peut être estimé à environ 50 milliards d’euros par an. Dans le sillage de la taxe GAFAM et en résonance avec la taxe Pollen portant sur la pollinisation financière, il expose le principe d’une Taxe sur la Valeur Ajoutée par l’Image, basée sur le fait que la circulation des images contribue de façon essentielle à la production de toute forme de valeur.



Towards an Image VAT

How to Tax the Ads that Tax our Attention?

This article condemns the current virtual absence of any meaningful taxation on advertising, whilst the advertising market is estimated at around 50 billion euros a year. In the wake of the GAFAM tax and in line with the Pollen tax on financial pollination, it sets out the principle of a Value Added Tax on Images, based on the fact that the circulation of images contributes significantly to the production of all forms of value.