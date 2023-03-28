L’attention est davantage qu’une ressource

L’auteur repart de l’expression « économie de l’attention », en cherchant à interroger l’évidence de la réalité que le mot désignerait. Il s’agit notamment d’expliciter les postulats sous-jacents à cette manière de thématiser les choses, en commençant par le statut qu’il faut donner à l’attention. Alors qu’on la considère le plus souvent comme une ressource, l’auteur propose de l’appréhender à partir des notions de soin et de travail de reproduction.



Attention is More than a Resource

The author takes as his starting point the expression “attention economy”, seeking to question the self-evident nature of the reality it is meant to denote. In particular, the aim is to spell out the underlying assumptions of this way of framing the issue, beginning with the status that should be accorded to attention. Whilst it is most often regarded as a resource, the author proposes understanding it through the concepts of care and reproductive labor.