L’arbalète du 3.0

Économie politique de l’attention à l’ère de l’IA

Cet article situe les évolutions des usages et des abus dont font l’objet nos attentions dans le cadre de trois âges de l’intelligence artificielle. Il caractérise trois types d’attention au sein du capitalisme cognitif, en mettant en valeur les effets de pollinisation propres aux externalités positives. Le contraste entre l’arc et l’arbalète permet de souligner la pauvreté des modèles par lesquels les promoteurs des IA commerciales dépouillent aujourd’hui l’attention 3.0 de ce qui fait sa finesse, sa force et son acuité proprement humaines.



The Crossbow of 3.0

The Political Economy of Attention

in the Age of AI

This article situates the developments in the uses and abuses to which our attention is subjected within the framework of three ages of artificial intelligence. It characterizes three types of attention within cognitive capitalism, highlighting the pollinating effects specific to positive externalities. The contrast between the bow and the crossbow serves to highlight the poverty of the models through which the promoters of commercial AI today strip Attention 3.0 of what constitutes its distinctly human subtlety, strength and acuity.